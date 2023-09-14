Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
'Not clear yet': pressure still on Castleford Tigers ahead of Wigan Warriors clash says coach Danny Ward

Boss Danny Ward says the pressure is still on Castleford Tigers.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 19:23 BST
Ward’s side will be safe from relegation if they win at table-topping Wigan Warriors on Friday or Wakefield Trinity lose away to Leigh Leopards, in a game which kicks off at the same time.

Last Friday’s 29-12 win over Hull FC, together with defeat for Trinity against Catalans Dragons, left Castleford four points ahead with two Betfred Super League rounds remaining.

But Ward - who indicated he would like to remain in charge next year - insisted: “The pressure is still exactly the same.”

Tigers coach Danny Ward celebrates with winger Jason Qareqare following last week's win over Hull. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Tigers coach Danny Ward celebrates with winger Jason Qareqare following last week's win over Hull. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
He said: “We are not clear yet and we’ve got a massive game this week. Every week is the biggest game of the year for us and this is no different.

“Going to Wigan is a big challenge, they are probably the form team in the comp’ at the moment.

“The lads enjoyed the win last Friday, but they’ve had a focus to improve and back up a strong performance with another one, which we need to do.”

Ward said he won’t be following the score from Leigh stressing: “We can’t be worrying about what’s happening elsewhere, we’ll just focus on what we are doing.”

Joe Westerman could defy a hand injury to play for Tigers at Wigan. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Joe Westerman could defy a hand injury to play for Tigers at Wigan. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Liam Horne and Jacob Miller are back in Tigers’ squad after suspension and Sam Hall and George Lawler could return from injury.

Suaia Matagi and Brad Martin retain their place in the squad after not featuring against Hull and Academy full-back Fletcher Rooney is included in the 21 for the first time.

Joe Westerman could feature despite suffering a hand injury in the win over Hull, but Gareth Widdop, Kenny Edwards and Alex Foster drop out from last week’s 17.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Powell, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Thornley, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Dupree.

Jacob Miller will return from suspension when Tigers visit Wigan on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Jacob Miller will return from suspension when Tigers visit Wigan on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Miller, Lawler, Griffin, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Qareqare, Watts, Johnstone, Horne, Austin, Rooney.

Referee: Chris Kendalll (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

