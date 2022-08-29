Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers are seventh in Betfred Super League, behind Salford on for and against and a point adrift of Leeds Rhinos, who they face in Saturday’s final league game at Headingley.

The battle for the final two places in the top-six will go down to the wire and that - plus the traditional home farewell to players leaving at the end of the campaign - makes Monday the biggest game of Tigers’ season so far.

Inconsistent form has dogged Castleford all year, but coach Lee Radford insisted: “Where we're sitting now, there's no wiggle room for mess-ups.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It's really, really important for us to get the points and continue to build on that second half at Warrington.”

Tigers trailed 12-0 midway through last Thursday’s game, but a stunning fightback secured a 19-18 win and kept them in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Radford said: “We were very erratic and it looked like a nervy performance for that first 40 minutes due to the magnitude of the game.

“The key is to turn up a little bit looser and relaxed to do what we can do at our best.

Tigers' Danny Richardson lands what proved to be the winning drop goal against Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“I'm always confident going into a game; if we're on, our form at home has been good over the course of the year.

“We play our field pretty well and the players seem in a good place so there's no reason why we can't do it.”

Salford won 26-16 at the Jungle in round one and were 39-14 victors when the sides met at AJ Bell Stadium later in the campaign.

Gareth O'Brien's injury is another setback for Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Radford conceded: “We owe them a couple.

“We haven't played particularly well against them.

“[Monday] will hopefully be the first time this year we do.”

Tigers will have to cope without injured pivot Gareth O’Brien, against one of his former clubs and forward Kenny Edwards is ruled out because of concussion.

Castleford have been ravaged by injuries in their spine all year and Radford reflected: “The continuity you want just hasn't been there.

“That's one thing the team we're playing against has had all year.

“Marc Sneyd is durable, Brodie Croft is really durable and Andy Ackers and Ryan Brierley have played 90 per cent of their games.