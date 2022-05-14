'No pressure' on Hunslet in Swinton Lions showdown

Hunslet are sixth in the table, one point and two places behind Swinton, who were one of the pre-season title favourites.

“They have set their stall out for promotion and have recruited well,” Kilshaw said.

“Our pitch is a lot different to what they’re used to and is a real strength for us.

Joe Summers is back in Hunslet's squad after injury. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“We need to make sure we use it to our advantage.”

Hunslet are on a two-match winning run, but the coach insisted there is no pressure on his side.

“We are evolving each week and excited to play,” he said.

“This is another opportunity for us to go out and enjoy the challenge in front of our loyal supporters.”

Joe Summers (shoulder) and Matty Stableford (leg) are both available after injury and Kiedan Hartley could return from suspension, but Ethan O’Hanlon will serve a one-game ban for a dangerous throw in the recent victory at Midlands Hurricanes.

In the Championship, Featherstone Rovers visit Dewsbury Rams tomorrow and Batley Bulldogs are at home to Leigh Centurions on Monday.

Hunslet (at Swinton): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Hartley, Hallas, Whiteley, Straugheir, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Stableford, Paga, Sanderson, Moore, Okoro, Moran, Burton, Doyle, Oakley, Jones-Bishop.

Referee: Brad Milligan (Cumbria).