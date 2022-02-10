Newman suffered a hamstring problem in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game against Hull on January 30, but is included in coach Richard Agar’s initial squad for this weekend.

Of Leeds’ first 17 squad numbers, only stand-off Blake Austin, who will serve a one-match suspension, is ruled out.

Long-term casualties Jack Walker - who did not play last season - and Liam Sutcliffe are included, along with new signings David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley.

Aidan Sezer is set to make his Rhinos debut. Picture by Steve Riding.

Daryl Powell’s first initial squad as Warrington coach includes potential debutants Joe Bullock, Oliver Holmes and Peter Mata’utia.

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is: Jack Walker, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith,

Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson.

Warrington’s squad is: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Rob Butler, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Oliver Holmes, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Robbie Mulhern, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ellis Robson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop, George Williams, Connor Wrench.