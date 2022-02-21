Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw's side will visit a new venue this weekend. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Saturday’s fourth round tie will be played at Caldy Rugby Union Club, at Thurstaton, on the Wirral Peninsula, with a 2pm kick-off.

Crusaders have moved the game to Caldy’s Paton Field because their usual venue, Eirias Stadium at Colwyn Bay, is unavailable.

Admission will be £10, with under-16s allowed in free of charge.

Meanwhile, South Leeds Stadium will stage Hunslet Club Parkside’s home tie against 1998 Challenge Cup winners Sheffield Eagles on Sunday (2pm).

Parkside, of the National Conference Premier Division, qualified for the fourth round with a 28-6 victory away to League One side London Skolars.

The only other team from outside the top three divisions left in the competition are Royal Navy, whose game against Batley Bulldogs will be played at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant, on Sunday (1pm).

Dewsbury Rams visit Workington Town on Sunday (2pm).

Featherstone Rovers kick off an hour later at Halifax Panthers, who they will play host to in a Championship fixture seven days later.