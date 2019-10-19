New recruit Danny Richardson relishing fresh start at Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson arrives at Castleford Tigers.

Richardson has signed a three-year deal after Tigers paid an “undisclosed” fee to his former club St Helens.

The 23-year-old made his Saints debut in 2017 and played 34 times for them last year, when he was named in the Betfred Super League Dream Team.

At that stage he seemed set for a huge future with the Merseyside club, but he fell out of favour in 2019 and made only 13 appearances.

Danny Richardson in training for England.

“I feel there’s a lot of people who have forgotten about me,” he admitted. “I feel I have got a lot of reminding to do of what I am capable of.

“This is a light at the end of the tunnel kind of situation; after an awful year it has put a smile back on my face and I am enjoying my rugby again.”

With Luke Gale having moved to Leeds Rhinos, Castleford can offer Richardson regular game time and he reckons that is what he needs at this stage of his career.

“I was 23 in September and these are the years when I need to be playing as much rugby as I can and improving as a player,” he insisted.

“I have aspirations to go on and play for England and play at the highest level and I am not going to do that by getting flogged every week and not playing games.

“It came to a point where I could have stayed at Saints for another year, maybe pushed my way back in and I wouldn’t have moved, but when Cas showed how much interest they had in me I couldn’t turn down the chance to play every week and play at a good club like Cas, so I ended up taking a leap.

“Other clubs showed an interest, but the style Cas play is exciting, they move the ball a lot and it will suit me as a player.”

He added: “Alongside that, they’ve got [assistants] Danny Orr, Ryan Sheridan and head-coach Daryl Powell and if there’s anywhere to improve me to reach my potential and get my career back on track it is going to be here.”

Widnes-born Richardson will live in Leeds and is relishing a “completely fresh start”. He stressed: “I am looking forward to it. I feel I will grow as a person and it will be the making of me as a player as well.”

In Richardson and Jake Trueman, Tigers’ squad now includes two of the most highly-rated young halves in the European game. Richardson said: “Jake is a quality lad and he has had another great year this year. I think we will complement each other well and if we can strike up a partnership that has Cas firing, we can go on to win some silverware.”