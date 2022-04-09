The 25-year-old prop, who has signed for the rest of this season, boasts previous experience with Hull KR and Sheffield Eagles, as well as spells on loan at Newcastle Thunder, York City Knights and Hemel Stags.

Moran said: “Having been at Keighley for four or five years, I felt I needed a bit of a challenge and the fact Hunslet is a lot easier to get to [from his home in Hull] for me was also important.

“It’s a famous club, with a proud history.

New Hunslet prop Kieran Moran in action for Scotland in a 2019 World Cup qualifier against Greece. Picture: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

“I watched them play Oldham [last week] and was impressed by the way the lads fought back.

“There’s obviously a lot of ability in the side and I’m really looking forward to doing my best for the team.”

Coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Since we lost Frazer Morris pre-season, we’ve been looking for an experienced middle to add to the squad.

“We didn’t want to rush into it and have been waiting for someone of Kieran’s quality to become available. Once we knew he was leaving Keighley, we acted quickly as we weren’t the only team in for him.

Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“He knows he’s coming into an environment with a good group and he will develop here.

“We are supportive of his goals to play in the World Cup for Scotland and are keen to give him a platform to showcase his talents.”

Hunslet will be without captain Duane Straugheir tomorrow, following groin surgery.

Stand-off Dave Gibbons and second-row Joe Summers both suffered shoulder injuries in last Sunday’s draw against Oldham.

Hunslet's newly-signed Scotland prop, Kieran Moran. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Kilshaw said: “We will go into the game as strong underdogs, given the players we have missing, but this gives the other lads opportunities to perform and wear the badge with pride.”

Hunslet (at Rochdale): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Hartley, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Bodman, Rowley, Carr, Horn, Paga, Moorhouse, Sanderson, Moran.