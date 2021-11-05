The former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity academy prop, who has also played for Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears and Dewsbury Rams, joined the Parksiders ahead of the 2020 season.

He revealed: “I had in my mind I’d take a year out from professional rugby league.

“There has been so much uncertainty in the sport, with the RFL not revealing what its plans were for League One.

Harvey Hallas on the charge for Hunslet against Workington last season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“That was getting to me a bit and on top of that I’m self-employed, as a fitness trainer.

“Training with a professional club three times a week, plus playing a game at the weekend, obviously impacts on my business, so I indicated to [coach] Alan Kilshaw I wouldn’t be around next year.

“But, having reflected on it, I got to thinking I’ve more to prove in the game, including at Hunslet, so I got back to Killer and inside three days I’d signed up on a new one-year deal.”

Hallas, who will turn 24 this month, said he is now “buzzing” about the 2022 campaign.

Harvey Hallas. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“We can have a proper pre-season, spanning three or four months this time,” he added.

“We’ve made a few good signings, with more in the pipeline and many of them are young.

“I’ve been playing in League One for four or five years and have a fair bit of experience behind me.

“I’m keen to pass the benefits of that on to our younger players in the same way lads at Hunslet did for me.

“It can be intimidating for them coming out of academy rugby and playing against grown men.

“I can help them adapt to and thrive in their new environment and play my part in that way in what should be a very exciting season.”

Kilshaw said: “Harvey showed glimpses last season of what he can do.

“I have now challenged him to realise that potential and to really develop as a player at this level and beyond.

“He has all the ingredients to be a strong middle in this league and I’m confident, with a good pre-season and extra development behind him, we can see him really shining for us in 2022.”