New golden generation: how Leeds Rhinos' starting 13 and bench could look in 5 years' time - gallery
Leeds Rhinos have been in transition since their greatest era ended in 2017, but might be on the verge of a new golden generation.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:12 BST
Only five of the current squad were aged over 30 at the start of this season and three of those are in the final year of their contract.
Under-25s including Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon are established first-teamers and Rhinos have a wealth of talent waiting in the wings. Here’s how their team could look in five years’ time.
