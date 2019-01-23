New Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr encouraged by early impressions

NEW FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach Ryan Carr has been encouraged by his first week at the club.

The 30-year-old Australian arrived in England a week ago and saw Rovers in action for the first time in last Sunday’s 18-18 draw with Betfred Championship rivals Halifax.

Injury concern, Brett Delaney. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It has been great,” he said of his early impressions. “I am very fortunate, I have got a great group of players.

“They are really good to work with, it is exciting to go training.

“They are good people, they are good company to have around and everyone is buying in.

“That is all you can ask, that everyone is on the same page and that we are all pulling in the same direction.”

Carr was appointed in December, but then had to return to Australia to await visa clearance.

Reserves coach Paul March and conditioner Greg Stebbings took training while he was away and were in charge for Rovers’ first three trial games.

Carr admitted a hectic four-match pre-season campaign was not ideal, but believes Rovers – and he – will benefit from Sunday’s final warm-up at home to partner club Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “We have played a lot of pre-season footy, probably a bit more than we would have liked to going into round one.

“It is probably a blessing for me, with me being here later on, to have another game to watch the boys live.

“In saying that, I would like to give a really big shout out to Paul March and Greg Stebbings who, in my absence, have done a fantastic job.

“They kept this club moving forward while I wasn’t able to be here so I am really thankful to them.”

Former Rhinos forward Brett Delaney is a doubt for Sunday’s match.

The Halifax game was his first since suffering an horrific facial injury last July, but he had to be replaced early on.

“He had a flare up of an old injury so we got him off just for a precaution,” Carr explained.

“We are going to keep a close eye on it.

“He is a veteran player, he has been around a long time so he knows his body.

“We will just keep a close eye over the next fortnight leading into Bradford in round one.”