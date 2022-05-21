Prop Tom Holroyd was dismissed for his part in a brawl during Bulls' 36-20 win over Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred Championship at Odsal on Saturday.

It was Holroyd's second comeback game from an ankle injury suffered in a January pre-season game, following an appearance for Rhinos' reserves last weekend.

The Leeds man, playing on dual-registration, was dismissed, along with opponent Jake Shorrocks, just 12 minutes after coming off the substitutes' bench.

Tom Holroyd in action for Rhinos last season. Picture by Steve Riding.

The RFL's match review panel will study the incident this week.

They will also look at Rhinos second-rower James Bentley's sin-binning for a high tackle in Friday's Super League win over Wakefield Trinity.

That was Bentley's third card of the season and he has already missed six games through suspension.

Since the start of pre-season, Rhinos have received a total of 13 suspensions.