New date for Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers derby as live BBC coverage confirmed

The round 13 clash at AMT Headingley has been put back a day to Saturday, June 1, with a 5.30pm kick-off . The match has been chosen for live coverage on the BBC and will also be broadcast by Sky Sports.

The derby is a double-header with the Women’s Super League fixture between Rhinos and Barrow Raiders, which will kick-off at 2.45pm. The reserves clash between Rhinos and Tigers has been brought forward a day to Friday, May 31, at Stanningley (7pm).

