New date for Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers derby as live BBC coverage confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The round 13 clash at AMT Headingley has been put back a day to Saturday, June 1, with a 5.30pm kick-off . The match has been chosen for live coverage on the BBC and will also be broadcast by Sky Sports.
The derby is a double-header with the Women’s Super League fixture between Rhinos and Barrow Raiders, which will kick-off at 2.45pm. The reserves clash between Rhinos and Tigers has been brought forward a day to Friday, May 31, at Stanningley (7pm).
Rhinos and Tigers meet for the first time this season at the Jungle on Thursday, March 28, in a fixture which begins Super League’s Easter programme. Tigers won two of last year’s three meetings, 14-8 at home and 26-24 during the Magic Weekend in Newcastle, but Rhinos gained revenge with a 46-0 victory at Headingley in the final game of the campaign.