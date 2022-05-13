New coach Rohan Smith names first Leeds Rhinos squad for Super League game at Salford Red Devils: Key players set to return

Full-back/centre Zak Hardaker is included in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for the first time since 2016.

He returned to the club, after being released by Wigan Warriors, late last month, but missed the win over Hull KR two weeks ago after suffering a suspected seizure.

Full-back/half-back Richie Myler, who sustained a groin injury early in the round one loss to Warrington Wolves, is in contention after a 12-week layoff and winger David Fusitu'a (knee) could feature for the first time since a home loss to Hull in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bentley is back in Rhinos' initial squad after a two-game ban. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Pre-season injury victims Tom Holroyd (foot) and Sam Walters (shoulder) have also been named.

Prop Holroyd is included in the initial 21-man squad for the first time this season, but is expected to get a run out in the reserves at Castleford on Saturday.

Second-rower Walters, who made his comeback with Bradford Bulls on dual-registration, retains his place in the squad after not being selected against Hull KR.

Forwards James Bentley and Zane Tetevano have both completed a two-match ban, but winger Liam Tindall - who has been ill - and suspended packmen Matt Prior and Morgan Gannon drop out from the side on duty last time out.

Seventeen year olds Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield remain in Rhinos' squad, but could feature on opposite sides in Sunday's academy Origin match between Yorkshire and Lancashire at Widnes.