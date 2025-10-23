New Ashes honour for Castleford Tigers legend & ex-Leeds Rhinos coach Malcolm Reilly

The best player in the upcoming Ashes Test series between England and Australia will receive a new trophy honouring a Castleford Tigers legend who also coached Leeds Rhinos.

The Fulton-Reilly Award is named after former Kangaroos coach Bob Fulton and ex-Great Britain boss Malcolm Reilly OBE. Reilly starred in Great Britain’s 1970 Ashes victory, which was the last time they beat Australia in a Test series, before joining Manly-Warringah where he won back-to-back Grand Finals alongside Fulton.

As coach, Reilly rallied underdogs Great Britain to famous Test victories across four Ashes series from 1988-94, and later guided the Newcastle Knights to their maiden Premiership in 1997, defeating a Manly side coached by Fulton in the Grand Final. He played 316 games for Castleford from 1967-86 and coached them in their Challenge Cup final win against Hull KR 39 years ago. He also had two seasons in charge of Leeds.

Malcolm Reilly seen watching a game at Castleford in 2023. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Of the new award, Reilly said: “This is an honour, especially to be recognised alongside Bobby Fulton who was such a wonderful rugby league player and coach and also a great friend over many years. Our sporting rivalry with Australia is fierce, but also built on mutual respect and I am delighted it is being revived this year.”

Fulton was born in Warrington and raised in Australia. He played 35 Tests for the Kangaroos, including four series against Great Britain and later coached Australia against Reilly in three more Ashes campaigns. A multiple Premiership winner, he was one of the first players to be named an Immortal. Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V’landys said: “Bob Fulton and Malcolm Reilly were not only two of the greatest players to play the game, they were the benchmark of how much it means to represent your country. They went head-to-head as players, coaches, won Premierships together and earned respect on both sides of the world.

“This new award recognises their legacy and the fierce, proud tradition of Ashes football. These two men battled for The Ashes across three decades. They were mates, they were rivals, they were winners. The Fulton-Reilly Award is about honouring history, excellence and inspiring the next generation to represent their nation.”