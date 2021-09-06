Chris Siddons was among Lock Lane's try scorers against Drighlington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Two of Flannery’s tries and all his successful kicks came in the opening half an hour as Stanningley raced into a 30-0 lead.

Sam Savage, Harrison Davison and Luke Townend also crossed before Steve Bacon hit back for Milford with a try which Jake Payne converted.

Flannery added his third touchdown before the break, to make it 34-6 and Ben Selby went over early in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milford rallied with tries by Bacon and Kieron Webster - both of which Rhys Greenall converted - but Stanningley closed the scoring through a touchdown from Jack Smith, which Dean Parker improved.

A poor start cost Hunslet Warriors any chance of an upset against visitors Siddal, who led 22-0 after half an hour and went on to win 38-12.

Tyler Dargan and Liam Brown scored Hunslet’s tries, both converted by Jordan Gale.

Second-placed Hunslet Club Parkside’s derby with East Leeds was postponed and they seem set to miss out on top spot.

Regardless of Parkside’s result at Milford on Saturday, Siddal - whose only loss of the campaign so far was to the south Leeds side - will finish as group leaders if they win at home to Stanningley this weekend.

Group F’s bottom team Drighlington are still without a win this season, following a 50-18 loss to Castleford side Lock Lane.

Drighlington were 32-0 behind inside 30 minutes, but battled hard after that with Kieron Roche bagging a brace, Steve Meldrum also crossing and Michael Sanderson landing three goals.

Lewis Price and Joe Burton both crossed twice for Lock Lane and other try scorers were Lucas Noon, Tom Sowerby, Bailey O’Connor, Chris Siddons and Morgan Punchard.

Nathan Fozzard (four) and Mason Hare (three) kicked the goals.

Thornhill Trojans had to call-up ‘A’ team and Masters players to fulfil their fixture against group leaders West Bowling and were beaten 42-4.