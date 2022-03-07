Shane Plunkett, who scored four tries for East Leeds. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography.

Chris Hope crossed twice for the visitors in the Division One derby and Andy Williamson,

Adrian Holdsworth and Hal Day were their other try scorers.

Archie Craggs kicked five goals, including a penalty.

Jake Payne scored a try and two goals for Milford, who trailed 16-6 at the interval.

Mark Judge and Steve Bacon also touched down.

Stanningley were beaten 24-16 at West Bowling, after being 16-10 behind midway through the game.

That was despite a try and two goals from Tom Flannery, plus touchdowns by Jamaine Ruan and Tyler Hart.

Hunslet Warriors made a solid start in Division Two, beating Beverley 30-14, though they led only 12-10 at half-time and were just eight points in front with 11 minutes left.

Try scorers were Alfie Marshall (2), Mickey Hoyle, Jordan Gale, Tyler Dargan and Dillon Thornton. Gale kicked three goals.

Shane Plunkett scored four tries as East Leeds began their Division Three campaign with a 48-0 trouncing of Drighlington.

Ben Walkin bagged a brace and Cieran Edwards, James Forsell and Jordan Russell also crossed, with Nathan Conroy landing six goals.

Batley Boys beat Millom 22-0 thanks to tries by Ryan Leadbeater, Ryan Crossley,Thomas Ripley and Charlie Sandell, plus three goals from Dan Winner.

Hunslet Club Parkside defied the absence of several first-choice players - injured in the previous week’s narrow Challenge Cup defeat by Sheffield Eagles - to win 28-0 in their opening Premier Division fixture.

Jamie Fields (hip), George Clark (broken ankle) and Danny Lidbury

(concussion) were all missing, but Parkside led 16-0 at half-time and never looked like coming away from Cumbria empty handed.

Ritchie Westwood scored two tries, Will Cohen, Connor Squires and Omar Alwari got the others and Andy Hullock kicked four goals.

Thornhill Trojans’ return to the top flight began with a 24-6 home defeat by West Hull.

George Woodcock scored Trojans’ try, which Joel Gibson converted.

The Dewsbury side has Casey Johnson sent off for alleged punching.