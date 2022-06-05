Nathan Massey mystified by Castleford Tigers’ Jekyll and Hyde display against Wigan Warriors

Tigers, who had won their previous five games at the Jungle, went from 12-0 ahead to 20-12 behind in a 20-minute spell either side of half-time.

“It was hugely disappointing,” Massey admitted of Tigers’ lacklustre performance in the second half, when they conceded five tries.

“It was a game of two halves – in the first I think we were clinical, defensively solid and disciplined.

Castleford Tigers' Nathan Massey, second from right, prepares to tackle Wigan Warriors' Abbas Miski. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We were on top, but in the second half we came out and did the complete opposite.

“You give a team like Wigan a sniff like that, that’s what’s going to happen to you.”

Leading by eight points at the break, Castleford leaked three tries between the 45th and 55th minutes, when they barely got their hands on the ball.

That spell swung the game firmly Wigan’s way and Tigers never looked like getting back in the contest.

Kenny Edwards celebrates scoring Castleford Tigers' second try against Wigan Warriors. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Massey added: “The first 20 minutes in the second half really hurt us.

“In the first half I thought we restricted them with the ball and they only scored a try that was caused by Mahe [Fonua] getting sin-binned.

“I don’t think we gave them a sniff in that first half, but the second half was totally different.”

Tigers began Super League round 14 in sixth place in the Betfred Super League table, but the battle for the final play-off spot is hotting up with four other teams in contention.

“We’ll dust ourselves off and we have got a big week coming up to get ready for Toulouse,” Massey insisted.

Tigers have lacked consistency this year, from game to game and within matches and Massey said everyone in their camp accepts that has to change.

“That’s the chat we’ve had,” he confirmed.

“In the first half of the season we have been too inconsistent and that has shown.