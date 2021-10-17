Nathan Conroy stars as East Leeds lift National Conference Cup
Stand-off Nathan Conroy produced a man-of-the-match performance as East Leeds beat Clock Face Miners 25-12 in the National Conference Cup final at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road.
Easts are on the up under the coaching of former Super League player Rob Roberts and were deserved victors, despite a brief fightback from their St Helens-based opponents in the final quarter.
Conroy’s first goal was a conversion after he had set up the opening score with a kick which second-rower Ryan Wooffitt touched down.
Easts extended their lead when a strong run by Wooffitt paved the way for impressive winger Andy Djeukessi to cross.
That made it 10-0 at the break and Easts had one hand on the trophy eight minutes into the second half when their other winger, Shane Plunkett, dived over off a pass from Luke Littlewood, following good work by Kane Riley and Conall Barningham.
Conroy’s conversion and then a penalty extended the gap to 18 points, but Miners broke their duck on the hour through Luke Forber’s try which Shaun Costello converted.
Conroy kicked a drop goal five minutes later, but Easts were reduced to 12 men when Littlewood was sin-binned for an alleged foul on Costello and Clock Face took advantage of their extra man to grab a second try through Brandon Lewis, which Jordan Cresser goaled.
That cut the gap to seven points, but Conroy sent Moris Kamano in for the killer touchdown with five minutes left and his conversion completed the scoring.
Jubilant coach Roberts said: “We defended really well on our own line for the first 10 minutes and then Nathan Conroy ran the show – and the forwards set a great platform for the likes of Conroy and Luke Littlewood to shine.”