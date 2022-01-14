Naming Paul McShane captain was 'easy decision' for Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford
New boss Lee Radford didn’t lose any sleep over his decision to appoint Paul McShane as Castleford Tigers’ captain.
McShane, Betfred Super League’s 2020 Man of Steel, has taken over from long-serving skipper Michael Shenton, who retired at the end of last season.
The England hooker joined Tigers in 2015 and Radford, who will see his side in action for the first time when they visit York City Knights on Sunday, admitted: “It was an easy decision.”
He said: “His leadership qualities, his performances and what he does on the fields ticks a lot of boxes.
“The respect he has in the group and the influence he has on the group as well - he is a good player, a good bloke away from the game and a good sounding board for me.”
Radford expects McShane to lead “by example”. He added: “He does everything right, how he is around the environment and how he is with young blokes.
“His leadership qualities are very much by what he does rather than what he says, but when he speaks people listen.”
With McShane set for a long season, potentially culminating in the World Cup, he will not feature on Sunday. Liam Watts (slight hamstring strain) and Jordan Turner will also be left out of the squad at York.
Of Tigers’ long-term casualties, Sosai Feki (Achilles) could be available in March and Callum McLelland (knee) in February or March. Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) is now running and could be back playing in March.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.