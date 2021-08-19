Burrow is the guest of honour at Rhinos’ Super League game against Huddersfield Giants - the first time he has attended the stadium on a matchday since January last year.

The former scrum-half, who won eight Super League titles during a glittering 492-game playing career for Leeds, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.

The 38-year-old father of three young children has not been at a Rhinos home fixture since making a brief playing comeback during a fundraising game against Bradford Bulls last year, when a full house of more than 20,000 flocked to Headingley to pay tribute to the club legend.

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe has captured these moving pictures of Burrow making his return the stadium tonight:

1. Burrow is the guest of honour at Rhinos' Super League game against Huddersfield Giants

2. His illness sent shockwaves through rugby league and sparked a massive effort to raise awareness of MND and funds to battle the terminal condition

3. Burrow is helped toward the pitch by wife Lindsey before the match

4. Their children - Macy, Maya and Jackson - bring out the match ball Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe