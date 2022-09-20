News you can trust since 1890
Morgan Knowles appeal verdict: St Helens star made last-ditch bid to face Leeds Rhinos in Grand Final

St Helens will be without Dream Team loose-forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday’s Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos after his challenge to a two-match ban failed.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:02 pm

A tribunal upheld the match review panel’s decision to issue a two-game penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in last weekend’s semi-final win over Salford Red Devils.

Knowles was sin-binned after appearing to twist one of Salford stand-off Chris Atkins’ arms behind his back.

However, the panel did not feel Knowles’ appeal was ‘frivolous’ so his ban remains at two games.

Morgan Knowles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
