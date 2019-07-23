Missed opportunities proving too costly for Leeds Rhinos

RUGBY LEAGUE is a simple game and winger Tom Briscoe reckons there is a straightforward solution to Leeds Rhinos’ crisis - stop making errors.

READ: Talking Points – Why Leeds Rhinos are where they deserve to be

COMEBACK: Leeds Rhinos' Tom Briscoe scores his second try against Hull FC at Headingley on Sunday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

READ: Player ratings – How Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC’s players performed

Rhinos are facing a tense final two months of the season after suffering a second successive defeat, 26-24 to Hull two days ago.

A second-half penalty was the ultimate difference between the teams, but Leeds’ inability to complete their sets - particularly in the opening quarter - proved their undoing.

“We make too many mistakes at the minute and you can’t afford to do that,” said Briscoe, whose second-half brace of tries had got Leeds back in the contest.

It was just a few too many mistakes and penalties we gave away. That makes it hard against the top sides, there’s no doubt about that. We are getting ourselves in the game, but we just can’t get that win at the minute or see a tough game out. Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Briscoe

“You have to take your opportunities when you can and we are not doing that at the minute.”

Hull looked to be cruising early in each half when they led 12-0 and 20-6, but Leeds hung in before the break and cut loose during a 12-minute spell in the second period when they scored three converted tries to go in front.

At that stage Hull seemed out on their feet and Rhinos had the wind in their sails, but a dropped kick off and then a penalty conceded gave the visitors an opportunity which they took when grabbing the game’s final try.

Marc Sneyd - who had seen an earlier conversion go over off a post - added the extras from the South Stand touchline and Leeds were unable to find another opening in the final 10 minutes.

Leeds Rhinos' Richard Agar and Kevin Sinfield watch the clash against Hull on Sunday from the Headingley stand. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Briscoe admitted he thought the game was Leeds’ after his second - and their fourth - try.

He added: “Credit to our boys, we stuck in to get ourselves back in the game in the second half.

“It was just a few too many mistakes and penalties we gave away. That makes it hard against the top sides, there’s no doubt about that.

“We are getting ourselves in the game, but we just can’t get that win at the minute or see a tough game out.”

Rhinos have no fixture this weekend when Super League takes a break for the Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals.

They return to action on Friday, August 2, away to Huddersfield Giants in a four-pointer at the foot of the table.

Giants’ win over Hull KR last week - coupled with other results from round 23 - lifted them to eighth, two points above third from bottom Rhinos.

Only points difference separates Leeds from the teams below them, Hull KR and London Broncos, but Briscoe remains confident they can pull clear of danger.

“We know what’s going wrong, it’s just a matter of working on that,” he insisted.

“We have got a week off now to concentrate on everything that went wrong. “We have to take the positives and build on that for what’s an important game at Huddersfield.”

Briscoe’s brace took his tally of tries for the season to 10.

“There were some nice shifts to get the ball to me and some nice lines to create that space,” he said. “It is nice to get over for a couple of tries, but I would definitely have swapped them for a win.”