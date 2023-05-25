Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Max Jowitt's return 'massive boost' for Wakefield Trinity ahead of Catalans Dragons says Mark Applegarth

Returning Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt has the potential to earn representative honours, his coach Mark Applegarth reckons.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:54 BST

Jowitt has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Trinity’s home defeat by Catalans Dragons in Betfred Super League round one, but is included in their squad for Friday’s game away to the same opponents.

“We’ve missed him massively,” Applegarth admitted. “For me, he is one of the best attacking full-backs in the league.

“HIs pass selection is great and he has pace to burn so he is a running threat as well. We have been working hard on the defensive side of his game, which I am not saying was bad, but he knew he needed to work on.”

Max Jowitt hasn't played since Trinity's home clash with Catalans in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Max Jowitt hasn't played since Trinity's home clash with Catalans in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Applegarth stressed: “He has just gone 26 and he has got his best years of rugby ahead of him.

“I am just hoping he gets a bit of luck on the injury front so he can go to the next level and start hopefully putting his name forward for representative honours.

“I am glad we have got him secured for the next two years and I think he will be a massive player for this club moving forward.”

Kelepi Tanginoa is back in Trinity's squad after suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Kelepi Tanginoa is back in Trinity's squad after suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Kelepi Tanginoa will return from a one-match ban as Trinity bid to end a 14-match losing run which stretches back to the final game of last season.

Luke Gale is set to make his Trinity debut and Jack Croft is included in the squad after rejoining the club this week following a spell in Australia.

Matty Ashurst, Liam Kay, Rob Butler and Lee Kershaw are in contention for a recall, with Tom Lineham (dislocated finger), Lee Gaskell (dislocated thumb), Renouf Atoni (knee) and Dane Windrow dropping out from the team beaten by Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup last week.

Catalans Dragons: from Morgue, Laguerre, Yaha, May, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Goudemand, Navarrete, Rouge, Chan, Romano, Ikuvalu, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Johnstone, Tison, Zenon.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Taufua, Lino, Battye, Hood, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Bowden, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Butler, Bowes, Eseh, Pratt, Dagger, Gale, Croft.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield). Kick-off: Friday, 6pm UK.

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityCatalans DragonsLuke GaleSuper League