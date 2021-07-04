Matty Chrimes hat-trick not enough to save Hunslet, Dewsbury Rams in dramatic draw and Batley Bulldogs fall short

Matty Chrimes scored a try hat-trick for Hunslet but still ended up on the losing side against Coventry Bears. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Hunslet led 28-10 at the break but were undone by the hosts’ thrilling comeback which saw them score an 80th-minute winner.

In the Championship, Dewsbury Rams and Sheffield Eagles played out a thrilling 8-18 draw.

Sheffield came from behind to score 14 unanswered points in the second half, including a late Izaac Farrell penalty, to take a share of the spoils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Knowles - who scored two of Dewsbury’s three tries - saw his attempted drop goal charged down in the 80th minute. Paul Sykes kicked three conversions while Travis Corian, Anthony Thackeray and Simon Brown scored Sheffield’s tries, two of which were improved by Farrell.

Bradford Bulls were too strong for Batley Bulldogs having raced into a 24-0 interval lead at Odsal.

John Kear’s side, who scored tries via Thomas Doyle, Joe Brown, Joe Burton, Brad England and Rhys Evans, eventually ran out 30-16 victors, Batley finding some rhythm eventually to score tries via Ben White, Elliot Hall and Lucas Walshaw.