Match review panel announce verdicts on Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley and Brad Dwyer plus Jacob Miller and Reece Lyne of Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos are set to be without James Bentley and Brad Dwyer for Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors.

The RFL’s match review panel has issued Bentley with a three-game penalty notice following his sending-off against Warrington Wolves last Saturday.

Dwyer, who was sin-binned in the game game, has received a one-match penalty notice.

The players have until 11am to appeal.

Bentley was charged with a grade C high tackle following the incident just 16 minutes into Leeds’ 22-20 defeat.

Dwyer was charged with grade A dangerous contact.

Warrington’s Ben Currie was charged with a grade A high tackle and received a zero-game penalty notice, so is available for Thursday’s visit of Warrington Wolves.

Teammate Oliver Holmes will miss the game against his former club after being charged with a grade B high tackle.

Holmes, who was sin-binned, received a one-match penalty notice.

Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne has been issued with a three-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact in Sunday’s loss to Hull.

Trinity captain Jacob Miller received a zero-game penalty notice for grade A contact with the referee.

Hull's Jake Connor was suspended for one game followiung his sending off for a high tackle and teammate Andre Savelio received a two-game penalty notice for grade B 'use of knees'.

The full list of charges is:

Dylan Napa (Catalans): Strikes with shoulder, grade D, refer to tribunal.

Gill Dudson (Catalans): Strikes Punching, grade D, refer to tribunal.

Albert Vete (Hull KR): Dangerous contact, grade C, two-match penalty notice.

James Bentley (Leeds): High Tackle, grade C, three-match penalty notice.

Ben Currie (Warrington): High tackle, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.

Brad Dwyer (Leeds): Dangerous contact, grade A, one-match penalty notice

Oliver Holmes (Warrington), high tackle, grade B, one-match penalty notice.

Jacob Miller (Wakefield), contact with the referee, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.

Reece Lyne (Wakefield), dangerous contact, grade C, three-match penalty notice.

Jake Connor (Hull FC), high tackle, grade B, one-match penalty notice.

Andre Savelio (Hull FC), use of knees, grade B, two-match penalty notice.

Joseph Paulo (Toulouse), dangerous contact, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.

Caution: Albert Vete (Hull KR), other contrary behaviour.