The outcome was a blow for Castleford Tigers who have lost prop Liam Watts for their next two games, at Salford Red Devils on Friday and home to Wigan Warriors two weeks later.

Watts was handed a two-match penalty notice for grade B tripping in Sunday's home win over Hull KR.

He was sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall following the challenge on Rovers full-back Lachlan Coote.

Liam Watts fends off Ben Crooks during Tigers' win over Hull KR. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Initially it was thought Watts had committed a high tackle, but the review panel opted to charge him with a different offence.

It is the front-rower's second ban of the season, following a one-match suspension for a careless high tackle in February's defeat at Hull KR.

That previous charge meant Watts received the maximum punishment for a grade B incident.

Rhinos came through their defeat at Salford with no disciplinary issues and Wakefield Trinity also avoided new suspensions, though Liam Hood was cautioned for a late hit on a passer during their loss at Toulouse Olympique.