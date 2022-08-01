The RFL’s match review panel issued a two-match penalty notice after charging Prior with a reckless high tackle in last Saturday’s win at Catalans Dragons.

Prior was sent-off by referee Chris Kendall just moments after returning from a spell in the sin-bin.

It was his first game back after a two-match ban for a late hit on kicker Danny Richardson during Rhinos’ Magic Weekend defeat of Castleford Tigers last month.

He will miss Sunday’s visit of Salford Red Devils and the game at Hull KR five days later.

Prior also missed two matches after being charged with tripping in a home defeat of Hull KR in April and one game following a high tackle when Rhinos lost to Hull the previous month.

The 35-year-old was the third Leeds player sent off in a Super League game this season.

Second-rower James Bentley was dismissed in the round one loss to Warrington Wolves and prop Zane Tetevano will be available for this Sunday’s visit of Salford Red Devils after completing a five-match suspension following a red card in a defeat at St Helens in June.

Another front-rower, Tom Holroyd, has two matches left to serve of a 10-game ban imposed after a dismissal playing on loan for Bradford Bulls in May.

Prop Muizz Mustapha was sent-off in a reserves fixture the same month, but has completed his five-game stand-down.

As well as the dismissals, Rhinos have had 17 yellow cards since their opening pre-season fixture and picked up another eight charges over incidents spotted by the match review panel.

Other charges issued by the review panel following round 21 were: Danny Houghton (Hull FC, grade A dangerous contact) - zero-match penalty notice; Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants, grade A dangerous contact) - zero-match penalty notice; Olly Russell (Huddersfield, grade B tripping) - one-match penalty notice; Tiaki Chan (Catalans Dragons, grade A dangerous contact) - zero-match penalty notice; Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens, grade A contact with referee) - zero-match penalty notice; Elijah Taylor (Salford Red Devils, grade A dangerous contact) - zero-match penalty notice.