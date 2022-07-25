No players were charged following Rhinos’ 42-12 win over Wigan Warriors in Betfred Super League round 20.

But Tigers are set to be without centre Jake Mamo for Friday’s home derby with Wakefield Trinity, who will be missing forward Kelepi Tanginoa.

Mamo was handed a one-game penalty notice after being charged with grade B disputing a decision in last Friday’s win at Hull.

Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa is tackled by Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Konrad Hurrell of St Helens. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tanginoa received a similar punishment for grade A dangerous contact during the heartbreaking golden point loss to St Helens.

Rhinos prop Matt Prior completed his latest two-match ban against Wigan and will be available for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

Fellow forward Zane Tetevano has one game left to serve of the five-match suspension imposed following a red card at St Helens last month.

Another front-rower, Tom Holroyd, is seven matches into a 10-game ban following a red card playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls in May.

Tigers' Jake Mamo. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull’s Ligi Sao, who was sent-off in the second half against Castleford, will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after being charged with grade D striking.

Teammate Connor Wynne was issued with a one-match penalty notice for grade A disputing a decision.

Other charges issue by the match review panel are:

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Ligi Sao of Hull FC. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Daniel Alvaro (Toulouse Olympique, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.