LEEDS RHINOS and opponents Castleford Tigers have both had a player suspended for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup derby.

Rhinos prop/loose-forward Zane Tetevano will miss the Cup tie and the following week’s visit of St Helens in Betfred Super League after receiving a two-match penalty notice.

He was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade B high tackle after being sin-binned during last Friday’s defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Zane Tetevano is tackled during last week's defeat at Salford. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ former Rhinos academy forward Brad Martin received a similar punishment after being sent-off in a loss at Wigan Warriors the previous day.

He was charged with a grade C high tackle and will miss the home game against Toulouse Olympique in Super League, as well as the Cup clash.

No further action was taken agianst Rhinos’ Bodene Thompson or Castleford’s Mahe Fonua who were sin-binned in last weekend’s matches.

Brad Martin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Warrington Wolves’ Jack Hughes will miss Sunday’s Cup tie at home to Wakefield Trinity.

He was suspended for one game over a grade A late hit on the passer in Wakefield’s league win at Warrington last weekend.

And Catalans Dragons will face Featherstone Rovers on Saturday without stand-off Mitchell Pearce.

He received a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw against Hull KR last week.

Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce, who was sent-off against Hull on Sunday, has been charged with a grade F dangerous throw and will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

F is the most serious grade and Pryce could be banned for more than eight matches over the tip tackle on Hull’s Connor Wynne.