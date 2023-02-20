But changes brought in during the off-season means all the players concerned have avoided a suspension and are free to play this weekend.

No action was taken against any Leeds Rhinos or Wakefield Trinity players, but Castleford Tigers’ Suiaia Matagi was cautioned for tripping in Sunday’s defeat at Hull.

The panel looked at a tackle by Leeds’ Kruise Leeming which was penalised in the first half of last Thursday’s defeat at Warrington Wolves, but decided not to charge the Rhinos man.

Rhinos' Kruise Leeming was penalised for an alleged high tackle against Warrington, but faces no further action. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The panel’s minutes stated: “Player does not swing his arm. Opponent drops quickly down towards the player’s hip.”

All this week’s charges were for grade A or B offences. After controversy over the number of bans handed out last season, grade A charges will no longer result in a suspension and the panel can issue a fine and/or a one-match suspension for grade B.

Match review panel charges from Betfred Super League round one are:

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors) – grade B dangerous contact, £250 fine.

Castleford's Suaia Matagi received an official cautrion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – grade B dangerous contact, £250 fine.

Elliott Minchella (Hull KR) – grade A dangerous contact, no further action.

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards) – grade A dangerous contact, £250 fine.

Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils) – grade A dangerous contact, no further action.

Caution:

