Match review panel announce verdicts on Leeds Rhinos players following win at Warrington Wolves
Leeds Rhinos have received the all-clear from the RFL's match review panel after their 22-16 win at Warrington Wolves.
Rhinos had two players, Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui, sin-binned in the final 10 minutes, but neither player has been charged.
Referee Liam Moore showed Sutcliffe a yellow card for a high tackle on Josh Thewlis, but the review panel's report stated: "Player grabs around the shoulder first and rides up into the head."
Lui followed for a professional foul and also avoided a charge.
Warrington's Stefan Ratchford was charged with grade A dangerous contact following a late hit on Kruise Leeming in the second minute, but avoided a suspension.
