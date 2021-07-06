Rhinos had two players, Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui, sin-binned in the final 10 minutes, but neither player has been charged.

Referee Liam Moore showed Sutcliffe a yellow card for a high tackle on Josh Thewlis, but the review panel's report stated: "Player grabs around the shoulder first and rides up into the head."

Lui followed for a professional foul and also avoided a charge.

Rob Lui makes a catch to score Rhinos' opening try at Warrington. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Warrington's Stefan Ratchford was charged with grade A dangerous contact following a late hit on Kruise Leeming in the second minute, but avoided a suspension.