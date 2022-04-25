There was good news for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity who all came through the review unscathed.

The panel took no further action over an alleged late hit on a passer by Rhinos substitute Muizz Mustapha during last Friday’ win over Toulouse Olympique.

Their report stated: “Player is engaged by opponent and touches opponent as he passes the ball.”

Muizz Mustapha on the attack for Rhinos agianst Toulouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Huddersfield Giants will be without three players for Thursday’s game at Wakefield, including stand-off Jack Cogger who will also miss the following week’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR.

Cogger was issued with a two-match penalty notice after being charged with grade C ‘other contrary behaviour’ - use of knees - in Giants’ defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Teammates Tui Lolohea (grade B tripping) and Chris Hill (grade B dangerous contact) were both suspended for one match.

Catalans Dragons’ Benjamin Julien was charged with a grade A high tackle against Hull, but received a zero-game penalty notice and is available for Friday’s home game against Castleford Tigers.

Hull’s Josh Reynolds received a one-game penalty notice for intentionally standing on an opponent, which was classed as grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’.