Wakefield Trinity’s Mark Applegarth has shrugged off speculation suggesting Friday’s visit of Hull KR could be his final game as coach.

Daryl Powell is being tipped to take charge of Trinity next year, when they will play in the Betfred Championship, under a new owner.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers coach has been out of work since being sacked by Warrington Wolves in July.

Trinity are four points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers going into their season finale against the Robins and Applegarth admitted: "Ultimately, I've failed because we've been relegated.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That stings personally and professionally and hurts more, being a Wakefield lad. The buck stops with me.”