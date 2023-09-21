Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Mark Applegarth responds as ex-Rhinos, Tigers, Wolves boss Daryl Powell linked to Wakefield Trinity job

Wakefield Trinity’s Mark Applegarth has shrugged off speculation suggesting Friday’s visit of Hull KR could be his final game as coach.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Daryl Powell is being tipped to take charge of Trinity next year, when they will play in the Betfred Championship, under a new owner.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers coach has been out of work since being sacked by Warrington Wolves in July.

Trinity are four points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers going into their season finale against the Robins and Applegarth admitted: "Ultimately, I've failed because we've been relegated.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“That stings personally and professionally and hurts more, being a Wakefield lad. The buck stops with me.”

But he stressed: "My job is to be head coach of Wakefield until I'm told otherwise. I'm not an idiot. I know there's been a lot of noise behind the scenes. It's part and parcel of top-level sport. You shouldn't be in these jobs if you can't handle that sort of speculation.”

