Mainly 6s, but one 5 and an 8 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from defeat at Bradford Bulls

One youngster in particular impressed in Leeds Rhinos’ 34-8 pre-season defeat at Bradford Bulls.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jan 2024, 20:13 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 20:41 GMT

Coach Rohan Smith used the occasion to give three senior players – Mikolaj Oledzki, James Donaldson and Leon Ruan – some game time after long-term injury and also blood a posse of emerging prospects, three of them aged just 17, against experienced Betfred Championship opposition.

Bulls, whose season begins next weekend, were too strong, scoring six tries to two, but Leeds showed good signs. Here’s how selected players rated. Others on the bench, all of whom got on at some stage, were Dylan Proud, Freddie Brennan-Jones, Mason Corbett, Oliver Smart, Leo Aliyu and Harrison Gilmore.

One error, but made a couple of good runs 6

1. Full-back: Riley Lumb

One error, but made a couple of good runs 6 Photo: Steve Riding

Scored and came in-field to make some strong carries early in the tackle count 6

2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts

Scored and came in-field to make some strong carries early in the tackle count 6 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Didn’t see a lot of ball, but was assured defensively and looked like he’s adapting well to league after switching codes 6

3. Centre: Ned McCormack

Didn’t see a lot of ball, but was assured defensively and looked like he’s adapting well to league after switching codes 6 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Had a good game, scored and worked hard in defence 7

4. Centre: Luis Roberts

Had a good game, scored and worked hard in defence 7 Photo: Steve Riding

Reacted well to set up Roberts’ try; made a superb one-on-one tackle to deny Bulls a touchdown 6

5. Centre: Jack Smith

Reacted well to set up Roberts’ try; made a superb one-on-one tackle to deny Bulls a touchdown 6 Photo: Steve Riding

Was steady at stand-off, but looked more effective when he switched to hooker 6

6. Stand-off: Corey Johnson

Was steady at stand-off, but looked more effective when he switched to hooker 6 Photo: Steve Riding

