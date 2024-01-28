Mainly 6s, but one 5 and an 8 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from defeat at Bradford Bulls

Coach Rohan Smith used the occasion to give three senior players – Mikolaj Oledzki , James Donaldson and Leon Ruan – some game time after long-term injury and also blood a posse of emerging prospects, three of them aged just 17, against experienced Betfred Championship opposition.

Bulls, whose season begins next weekend, were too strong, scoring six tries to two, but Leeds showed good signs. Here’s how selected players rated. Others on the bench, all of whom got on at some stage, were Dylan Proud, Freddie Brennan-Jones, Mason Corbett, Oliver Smart, Leo Aliyu and Harrison Gilmore.