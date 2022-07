Leeds Rhinos hit back from 10-6 down to beat Castleford Tigers in their derby clash, scoring five unanswered tries at one stage in the second half.

It was a big win for Leeds and ended Tigers' three-match hot streak.

Trinity looked to be heading for Betfred Super League safety when they led 20-4 at half-time in the battle of the bottom two, but a catastrophic collapse left them deep in relegation danger.

Rhinos celebrate after beating Tigers. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.