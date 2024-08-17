Magic Weekend round up from Elland Road as London Broncos beat Hull FC, Wigan Warriors defeat St Helens
It was London’s third win of the campaign, their second against Hull and moved them level on points with the East Yorkshire side. Full-back Josh Rourke was outstanding for the capital outfit, touching down twice. Oli Leyland scored a try, five goals and a one-pointer and Jack Campagnolo also crossed.
Lewis Martin scored for Hull to make it 6-4 early on, but London led 12-4 at the break and dominated most of the second half. Leyland’s drop goal edged them three scores clear with seven minutes left and two late tries rubbed salt into Hull’s wounds. Hull’s Denive Balmforth was sin-binned after the final hooter.
Wigan moved ahead of Hull KR - at least until tomorrow - after easily overcoming St Helens in a clash between two depleted sides. Wigan, who lost Liam Farrell to an injury in the warm-up, rarely looked threatened after Liam Marshall had crossed to give them an early lead.
Jack Farrimond added a second touchdown and Adam Keighran booted a penalty after the half-time hooter to send them in 14-0 ahead. Matt Whitley almost pulled a try back when Wigan were down to 12 men with Kaide Ellis in the sin-bin, but he lost the ball just short of the line in Jai Field’s tackle. Wigan sealed the win five minutes from time when Josh Walters ran on to a kick by Abbas Miski and Keighran’s fourth goal completed the scoring.
