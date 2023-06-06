Magic Weekend picture review featuring every club including Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Saints
More than 63,000 fans flocked to Newcastle for Betfred Super League’s 16th Magic Weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
A total of 63,269 passed through the St James’s Park turnstiles, with 36,943 turning up on day one and 26,326 attending the following afternoon.
The event brought delight for Castleford Tigers, who picked up only their third win of the campaign and Hull FC as they shocked high-flying Warrington Wolves.
Leeds Rhinos suffered disappointment in their derby against Tigers and there was more misery for winless Wakefield Trinity. Here are 21 pictures – with every club featured – capturing a flavour of Magic on and off the field.
