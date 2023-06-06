Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Magic Weekend picture review featuring every club including Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Saints

More than 63,000 fans flocked to Newcastle for Betfred Super League’s 16th Magic Weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST

A total of 63,269 passed through the St James’s Park turnstiles, with 36,943 turning up on day one and 26,326 attending the following afternoon.

The event brought delight for Castleford Tigers, who picked up only their third win of the campaign and Hull FC as they shocked high-flying Warrington Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos suffered disappointment in their derby against Tigers and there was more misery for winless Wakefield Trinity. Here are 21 pictures – with every club featured – capturing a flavour of Magic on and off the field.

Castleford Tigers' Kenny Edwards shows his delight after Magic Weekend derby win over Leeds Rhinos.

1. Kenny believe it

Castleford Tigers' Kenny Edwards shows his delight after Magic Weekend derby win over Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Salford's Oliver Partington shakes hands with Mikey Lewis, of Hull KR after the Red Devils kicked off Magic Weekend with a win.

2. Mates afterwards

Salford's Oliver Partington shakes hands with Mikey Lewis, of Hull KR after the Red Devils kicked off Magic Weekend with a win. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Castleford supporters outside St James's Park before the opening game of Magic Weekend.

3. Cheers Tigers fans

Castleford supporters outside St James's Park before the opening game of Magic Weekend. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos' Learning Disabilities Super League side took part in a festival on the pitch at St James's Park.

4. On the big stage

Leeds Rhinos' Learning Disabilities Super League side took part in a festival on the pitch at St James's Park. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
