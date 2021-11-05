Hetherington said the former captain’s exit “relieves the pressure” on Rhinos’ salary cap and they have no plans to bring anyone else in.

Gale came through Leeds’ academy before playing in Betfred Super League for Harlequins, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers.

He rejoined his hometown club on a three-year contract ahead of the 2020 season, but has been released from the final year of that deal.

Luke Gale, pictured left with coach Richard Agar and man of the match Richie Myler, captained Rhinos to victory in the 2020 Cup final. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Hull announced his signing at 6pm on Friday, around six hours after the Yorkshire Evening Post revealed a move was on the cards.

They say Gale, 33, has penned a one-year contract.

The Evening Post understands that is likely to be extended into 2023 if the move works out.

Hetherington said: “It has all happened extremely quickly.

Blake Austin will partner Aidan Sezer in Rhinos' halves following Luke Gale's exit. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Hull made known their interest, it is a move that suits Luke, it has all been done quickly and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks for his efforts over the last two years.

“He came to the club at a difficult time and made an impact while he was here.”

Gale was made captain after one game of last season and kicked Leeds to a memorable golden point victory over Huddersfield Giants in their first match after lockdown.

He also skippered Rhinos to their Challenge Cup final victory at Wembley, landing the decisive drop goal against Salford Red Devils.

Leeds paid Tigers a fee to sign Gale, but Hetherington confirmed they will not receive compensation from Hull.

“We have released him from the last year of his contract,” he said.

“It relieves some pressure on our salary cap and we have no plans for any further recruitment.”

Rhinos have signed half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer and Richie Myler will provide cover in the pivots next year, with Kruise Leeming also able to play there.