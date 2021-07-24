Gale’s surprise omission from the teamsheet caused a swirl of speculation among fans before and after Rhinos’ 38-16 home win over Salford Red Devils yesterday (Friday).

The club have not commented and - asked in his post-match press conference about the absence of Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Gale - coach Richard Agar said only they were “ruled out and unavailable”.

Luke Gale, pictured during the home game against Catalans this month, was left out of the team to face Salford. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Oledzki is still recovering from a foot injury and Holroyd is understood to have rolled an ankle.

The YEP believes Gale is not injured, but was dropped from the team.

However, social media rumours he has left the club are untrue and the half-back will be in contention for Thursday’s trip to Hull.

Callum McLelland stepped in at scrum-half against Salford, for his first start and second appearance of the season.

He partnered Liam Sutcliffe, who has been ruled out of the trip to Hull after failing a head injury assessment.

Stand-off Rob Lui (hamstring) is also on Leeds' casualty list.