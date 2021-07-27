Luke Gale, right, with Matt Prior who is expected to be Rhinos' new captain. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The half-back was dropped for last Friday’s Betfred Super League clash with Salford Red Devils and has since had the captaincy removed.

In his exclusive Yorkshire Evening Post column, Gale confirmed he spoke to the players as a group to say sorry for his actions and is now determined to “move on” from last week’s events.

The 33-year-old is contracted to Leeds until the end of next season and insisted he has no issues with Agar or anyone else at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in today’s YEP, Gale said: “There was a bit of a disagreement between me and Rich Agar in a team meeting.

“The meeting ended fine and then we had a field session after it.

“I didn’t feel I was in a position mentally to go out and do that session, so I didn’t train.”

He added: “I left and I apologise for that.

“I have spoken to the boys as a group, I have said I am sorry and admitted I let them down by leaving training, which is an unprofessional thing to do.”

Gale has been included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for tomorrow’s game at Hull.

“As far as I am concerned, it is all over and done with now,” he stated.

“I am paid to play rugby and help this Leeds team win matches and that is all I am focusing on. I am bitterly disappointed about what’s happened and I can’t hide that, but now we all move on.

“I trained on Monday, we had a great session and there’s a really good atmosphere in the camp.”