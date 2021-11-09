Speaking to the media for the first time since leaving Leeds last week, Gale - who had a year left on his contract - insisted his exit was not because his place in the team was threatened by newly-signed half-backs Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

And he insisted there was no lingering animosity following the disagreement with coach Richard Agar which led to him losing the captaincy in July.

“I reckon the Leeds squad is a great squad and Austin and Sezer are obviously great players,” Gale said.

Luke Gale with Rhinos coach Richard Agar after last year's Challenge Cup win. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

“It’s not that Rich had said that [his chances in the team would be limited] at all.

“I just thought the opportunity would be better moving on.

“That’s kind of the main reason.”

And of his relationship with Agar, Gale - who joined his home city club Rhinos from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2020 season - stated: “We just cracked on.

“I got back playing and I thought I had just got back playing some good stuff.

“The [knee] injury [in August, which ended his season] was unfortunate.

“It happened, it is what it is.

“I kind of reevaluated over pre-season, the offer came from Hull and it was a move I wanted to pursue.”

Former Man of Steel Gale added: “I am sure what happened last year wouldn’t have helped on both parts, but this is rugby league, it just happens in rugby league.

“It is what it is, no hard feelings, we just shake hands and move on.

“I won’t be the first or the last to move and I am excited for the new challenge.”