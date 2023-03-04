Lots of 8s, a 5 and a 9: Leeds Rhinos player ratings gallery after win at St Helens
Leeds Rhinos ended five years of hurt at the hands of St Helens with an epic, last-gasp victory to get their season up and running.
Blake Austin’s 80th minute drop goal secured a 25-24 success as Rhinos broke their Betfred Super League duck in memorable style.
An injury to Kruise Leeming was a concern, but James McDonnell was solid in his Leeds debut and Sam Walters, included for the first time this year, made a big impact.
Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.