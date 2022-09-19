The biggest blow ahead of Saturday’s Old Trafford date with St Helens is the loss of half-back Aidan Sezer.

He is ruled out through the RFL’s strict concussion protocols after being injured in last Friday’s semi-final win at Wigan Warriors.

Number seven is a key role in any team, so what are coach Rohan Smith’s options? As he has admitted, the most obvious solution is to move Richie Myler from full-back into the halves, where he spent most of his career and has featured nine times this season.

Concussion will keep Aidan Sezer, seen scoring the try against Castleford which sealed Rhinos' place in the top-six, out of Saturday's Grand Final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Zak Hardaker would then switch to full-back with Rhyse Martin, the goal-kicking second-rower who is available after a two-match ban, returning in the centres.

However, that means pulling three players out of position and disrupting a system which has won play-offs at two of the four teams who finished above Leeds this term.

Rhinos do have a specialist half-back in their senior squad, but at 17, with just five senior appearances under his belt, it is unlikely Jack Sinfield will be thrown in at the deep end in such a huge game.

The same applies to 21-year-old hooker Corey Johnson, whose five games this year include a couple in the halves.

Richie Myler is the most obvious solution to Rhinos' half-back vacancy. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Liam Sutcliffe has a wealth of experience in the pivots, but has been strong at centre during Harry Newman’s absences this season.

Another option, Cameron Smith, will be needed in the middle of the field, but the coach is likely to give at least some thought to naming captain Kruise Leeming at scrum-half.

Leeming, a specialist hooker, has played there a couple of times this year - in a home win over Hull KR and the following week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils - and also in seven games last term.

Leeming has been on the bench for the past couple of weeks, with Jarrod O’Connor starting at acting-half - to impressive effect - and Brad Dwyer being left out.

Kruise Leeming is another half-back option. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.