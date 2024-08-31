A total of 13 players, on both sides, have been ruled out of what is London’s final home game of the campaign and, with only three fixtures remaining after this weekend, most of them aren’t expected to play again in 2024. Rhinos could be unchanged following last week’s defeat of Catlans Dragons and are aiming to beat Broncos for the third time this year. Here’s who will definitely miss the clash at Plough Lane, in Wimbledon and when they could be back on the field.