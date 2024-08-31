London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: injury role call and when players could be be back
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Both teams have been hit by season-ending injuries ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ visit to London Broncos on Sunday.
A total of 13 players, on both sides, have been ruled out of what is London’s final home game of the campaign and, with only three fixtures remaining after this weekend, most of them aren’t expected to play again in 2024. Rhinos could be unchanged following last week’s defeat of Catlans Dragons and are aiming to beat Broncos for the third time this year. Here’s who will definitely miss the clash at Plough Lane, in Wimbledon and when they could be back on the field.
1. London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos
A disagreement breaks out during the sides' previous meeting, at AMT Headingley in July. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
