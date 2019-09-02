London Broncos 10 Leeds Rhinos 36: Peter Smith's player ratings Leeds Rhinos effectively secured their Super League survival with a 36-10 at London Broncos yesterday. But how did Rhinos’ individuals rate? Here's our ratings from yesterday's game: Jack Walker: Scored two tries, conceded one. Passing game can improve, but a threat overall 7/10 freelance Buy a Photo Luke Briscoe: Excellent first half, particularly defensively. Had a shaky spell in the second half, but held it together 7/10 freelance Buy a Photo Harry Newman: Had trouble keeping his feet on the plastic pitch, but was strong defensively 7/10 freelance Buy a Photo Konrad Hurrell: At fault for the second London try, but created Leeds crucial fourth score 7/10 freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5