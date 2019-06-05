Light at the end of the tunnel for injured Leeds Rhinos veteran Carl Ablett

THE FRUSTRATION continues for Leeds Rhinos’ veteran forward Carl Ablett, but he is hopeful there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Ablett has not played since suffering an ankle injury against Hull KR on September 1 last year.

Carl Ablett. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

He had surgery in January and was set to return against Hull two months later, but dropped out of the team when the ankle gave way during the warm-up.

That led to another operation, which was successful, but he confirmed a blood clot has delayed his return even further, though he insists the issue is not career ending.

“Obviously it is really frustrating,” commented the 33-year-old who signed a new two-year contract last season.

“All through this period I have been saying I am a couple of weeks off and now I have got a bit of an issue with a blood clot in the top of my foot.

Dom Crosby. PIC: Steve Riding

“I am on some medication at the minute, so I am not allowed to play.”

Ablett revealed: “Physically, my ankle and everything’s sweet. I am allowed to run and I am running really well. I have run most days now and I am doing loads of contact work so it is just a case of taking this medication and then reviewing it week to week.

“I have another consultant meeting [today] and in a couple of weeks I’ll be rescanned. If everything’s sweet I’ll be pretty much ready to go.”

The training he is doing now ensures Ablett will be in good shape when he does get back into playing action.

The seven-time Grand Final winner added: “That’s the good thing, I can run so I’ve been getting loads of running into me and the ankle feels great, probably the best it has ever felt.

“I have done loads of rehab on it so I think it will be a case of when the consultant’s happy I will be ready to play.

“It [the blood clot] is not really affecting me day to day but, obviously, they want to make sure I am clear of that, get rid of it, then I will be back playing.

“Hopefully I’ll get rescanned in the next couple of weeks and that will be good news.”

Ablett’s former team-mate Danny McGuire, now at Hull KR, made a successful return last year after a spell on the sidelines owing to a blood clot in a leg.

That has given the Leeds forward confidence he will get over the condition but, after the previous false dawns, Ablett is unwilling to put a timescale on his playing comeback.

“Obviously it depends on how this medication works and if it does its job,” he added.

“I have got no target date, I am just taking it week by week and I’ll see where I get to after the next appointment.

“Hopefully I will be [back this year], but it’s hard with the season I’ve had, I’ve penciled things in and it hasn’t come off.

“I am just trying to get right, putting no pressure on it. I am desperate to get back and desperate to be playing, but it takes as long as it takes.”

Fellow forward Dom Crosby has also yet to play this year following knee and ankle operations. Konrad Hurrell (hamstring), Tui Lolohea (ankle) and Brett Ferres (knee) could come into contention for Friday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Stevie Ward (knee) is also close to a comeback.

But Nathaniel Peteru suffered a fractured eye socket against London Broncos 10 days ago.