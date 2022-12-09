Liam Sutcliffe on 'strange' transition from Leeds Rhinos to Hull FC and writing new chapter in career

Sutcliffe spent 16 years with hometown club Leeds Rhinos as man and boy, making the last of his 223 appearances in September's Super League Grand Final.

The habits he formed during his long stay at Leeds quickly had to be broken after starting a new chapter across the M62 in Hull.

"Putting a different kit on and going a different way to training was a little bit strange for a few days," Sutcliffe told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've soon got used to it. There were a few familiar faces I knew anyway so I'm fitting in really well.

"It's quite refreshing, to be honest. A few people have said change is always good. Until you make a change you never know but I'm enjoying it.

"Even though I'm travelling over at the moment, I'm enjoying coming to a new place and seeing a new group of lads.

"I'm feeling refreshed and excited to get started. You want to earn the respect of your team-mates and that comes when you're out on the pitch together."

Liam Sutcliffe spent more than half of his life at Leeds Rhinos. (Photo) Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Sutcliffe agreed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites midway through the season when Brett Hodgson was at the helm.

The Australian has since been sacked and replaced by Tony Smith, the coach who kicked off Leeds' golden era in the mid-2000s.

A change of coach can leave new signings in limbo but Sutcliffe has been embraced by Smith.

"Nothing has changed since Brett left," said the 28-year-old.

Liam Sutcliffe makes a break against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

"Tony has been class. I'm really enjoying working under him.

"He obviously used to be at Leeds a few years ago and a couple of lads who I played with were coached by him so I was really excited to work with him as well."

Sutcliffe is renowned for his versatility after playing virtually every position during his time at Headingley.

He is hoping to find a settled home in the Hull side.

Liam Sutcliffe scores for Rhinos against Hull earlier this year. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"I want to go for centre," said Sutcliffe, who enjoyed a long run in his preferred position last season.

"Once we start doing team stuff and putting people in certain positions we'll start getting a better picture.

"But centre is where I'll be wanting to play."

Sutcliffe is joined in west Hull by former Leeds team-mate Brad Dwyer, one of several additions to the spine of Smith's side.

Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford have been recruited from Newcastle Knights, while Jake Trueman will look to build on a promising spell with Castleford Tigers when he recovers from an ACL injury.

Sutcliffe is looking forward to playing outside his fellow new recruits.

Liam Sutcliffe received a Grand Final runners-up medal in his last competitive game for Leeds. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The spine is a massive part of any team," he said.

"When you look at the spine we've got for next year, it's got massive potential. Hopefully it doesn't take too long for everyone to click and get on the same page.

"It's something we're really excited about."

Regardless of what has gone before, expectations are high at Hull going into a new season.

Sutcliffe, however, is experienced enough to know that the Black and Whites must learn to walk before they can run after finishing ninth in 2022.

"It's early days with a new coaching staff and a new spine," he stressed.

"You've got to manage expectations and just see how we go. Hopefully it doesn't but it might take a bit of time for us to gel.

"Once we get a few games under our belts, especially the friendlies, we can get a gauge of where we are. Hopefully we're in for a good year."

Hull's season begins with a home game against Castleford before a Headingley reunion for Sutcliffe.

"I got told it's round two," he said about his early return to Leeds.

"To be honest, the first game I looked for was the Hull derby. I've heard a lot about it.

"A few people have told me Leeds is the second game at Headingley. It will be strange to go back as an opposing player but it'll be good to see a few faces.

"I've not been gone long so it's not as if it's been ages since I've seen them all anyway."

After helping the club win two Super League titles and three Challenge Cups, Sutcliffe is guaranteed a good reception on his return to Headingley.

Even the recent Grand Final loss to St Helens could not sour his memories.

"It was a bit upsetting because you obviously don't want to go out like that but I loved my time at Leeds," said Sutcliffe.

"The first thing I wanted to do as a kid was to play for my hometown club. To have done that for as many years as I did and play with the players I played with was something special.

"It was a massive part of my life because I was there since I was 12. When I look back and see photos of the stuff I achieved, I'm really proud of it.

"It's something nice to look back on when I finish playing."

Although Hull have fallen on hard times, Sutcliffe is optimistic there will be more opportunities to add to his list of honours.

"That's why I wanted to sign here," he said. "I still want to win trophies and Hull is a massive club.