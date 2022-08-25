Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parksiders will be aiming to avoid a fifth successive defeat when Doncaster visit South Leeds Stadium.

Despite that poor run, Hunslet are sixth on the ladder and on course for the promotion play-offs.

Doncaster, whose side could include Leeds Rhinos trialist forward Leon Ruan, are fourth, nine points ahead.

“We are aware of the ladder, but it’s more about righting a few wrongs and putting together an 80-minute performance in what is more than likely our last home game,” Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said.

“Our supporters have been good all season, they have been patient and understanding of our approach, but we let them down in our last home game, against Midlands Hurricanes.

“It’s important they and the team turn up for each other on Friday, with the fans again getting behind the side and the players turning in a performance the supporters can get behind.

“Doncaster are bang up there and have lost one in nine games so we are aware of how tough this will be, but we also know what we are capable of if we play and execute our game plan.”

Kilshaw’s men were beaten 38-12 at Swinton Lions last Sunday.

He added: “Every individual needs to turn up.

“The effort and resilience at Swinton was good, especially in the second half, but we’ve got to be better in those patches when we haven’t got the momentum.

“Individual errors cost us, with people not making one-on-one tackles.”

The hosts will be without captain Duane Straugheir, full-back Jimmy Watson and hooker Cam Berry who have all sustained season-ending injuries.

Kilshaw said: “We get a couple of players back this week, which will help the depth of the squad and give us some options to look at.

“However, we don’t feel we need to change much, just a couple of tweaks possibly, given we’ve some experience and size back on deck.”

Hunslet (v Doncaster): from Reittie, Render, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, O’Hanlon, Paga, Moran, Walker, Greenwood, Hallett, Jones, Hird, Doyle, Peltier, Oakley, Beharrell, Turner.