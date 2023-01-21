New Zealand-born Lisone is a 28-year-old front-rower who has played at test level for Samoa and in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.

He has been brought in to add muscle - with and without the ball - to Rhinos’ pack and coach Rohan Smith is keen to see him in action for the first time in English conditions.

“He is getting there,” Smith said of Lisone who arrived in England just before Christmas.

Sam Lisone in action for New Zealand Warriors. Picture by Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz.

“He had an extended off-season, with not having his visa for a while, so he has still got a bit of work to do, but he is in good enough shape to get a hit out this weekend.

“He has been looking good in training so I am looking forward to him getting started.”

Roberts, a 20-year-old winger/centre, signed for Rhinos from Leigh after a spell on loan at Widnes Vikings last year.

He has two Super League appearances under his belt with Salford Red Devils in 2020 and Smith said: “He is a great kid, he has got really good energy and he’s a great teammate already, even though he’s just getting to know everybody.

James McDonnell, seen scoring against Wakefield on Boxing Day, will get another opportunity to impress when Rhinos visit his former club Leigh on Saturday. Picture by Steve Riding

“He has been competing really hard at training and he was one of the stand-out performers in our in-house training camp we had last week.

“That was really tough, but he stood out so I am looking forward to him growing this year. He has plenty of work to do this year, but he’s doing it well at the moment.”

Rhinos are now less than four weeks away from their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves, on Thursday, February 16 and Smith insisted he is happy with the way pre-season, which began in November, has gone so far.

“It has not been 100 per cent as you’d want it,” he admitted. “You’d want to bring all the players back together after a six-week break and you’d all start at the same time, but [because of] circumstances we couldn’t.

Zak Hardaker, who played for Leeds in last year's Grand Final, is in Leigh's squad for the pre-season game on Saturday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“Everyone’s dealing with that. The World Cup doesn’t help your prep’, but it’s good for the game in general, so no complaints.”

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, Lam, Amone, Mulhern, Wardle, Asiata, Nakubuwai, Reynolds, Holmes, O’Brien, Davis, Smith, Jones, Nisbet, J Gannon, K O’Donnell, Wilde, Hanley.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Leeming, Tetevano, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, McDonnell, M Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Sinfield, Edwards, Ruan.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

