Rhinos showed glimpses in last Saturday’s 18-10 defeat of Catalans Dragons of what a good team they could become and prop Mikolaj Oledzki’s return will give them a boost against a side who have yet to win this year. Leigh, though, came out on top in both encounters last season and won’t be short of motivation with four ex-Leeds men in their squad. Here’s a scene-setter, including all the vital stats.

Betfred Super League round four

Date: Friday, March 8.

Leeds Rhinos number six Brodie Croft faces a stand-off battle with fellow Aussie Matt Moylan at Leigh Leopards on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Venue: Leigh Sports Village

Kick-off: 8pm

Last 10 meetings: Leeds 6, Leigh 13 (Super League round 21, 6/8/23); Leigh 20, Leeds 6 (round 10, 21/4/23);

Leigh 10, Leeds 46 (round 19, 13/8/21); Leeds 48, Leigh 18 (round 12, 1/7/21); Leeds 52, Leigh 22 (Challenge Cup quarter-final at Featherstone, 1/6/18); Leeds 22, Leigh 14 (round 17, 2/6/17); Leigh 14, Leeds 17 (round 11, 17/2/17); Leeds 37, Leigh 12 (Super-eights round seven, 22/9/16); Leeds 25, Leigh 12 (Cup quarter-final, 6/6/14); Leigh 12, Leeds 60 (Cup quarter-final, 11/5/12).

Former Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker's try against St Helens last week left him within touching distance of two major milestones. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Super League summary: Leigh won two, Leeds won seven.

Leigh highest winning score: 20-6 (at home, 2023 – also widest margin).

Leeds highest score: 74-0 (away, 2005 – also widest margin).

Leopards’ star man: Zak Hardaker needs three tries to reach both a Super League century and 150 for his career. Fifty nine of his league touchdowns came in Rhinos colours and he added another 10 in other competitions during his two spells at Leeds. Hardaker may have a troubled reputation off the field, but he is class on it and tends to play particularly well against his first top-flight club.

Gareth O'Brien leads Leigh Leopards' celebrations following their win at Headingley last year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Stand-off Matt Moylan has almost 200 NRL appearances under his belt with Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks and also played for New South Wales and Australia before joining Leigh in pre-season. Quick and clever, he is a threat to Rhinos, but they also boast a fast, smart and tough six in Brodie Croft who is in good form and will be keen to show up well against his fellow Aussie.

Previous meeting: August 6, 2023. Betfred Super League round 26. Leeds Rhinos 6 (Try O’Connor. Goal Martin), Leigh Leopards 13 (Tries Ipape, Amone. Goals Reynolds 2. Drop goal O’Brien. Attendance: 12,785. Referee: Marcus Griffiths.